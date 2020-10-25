ACTION DAY: Colder weather on its way this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD News 13 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Action Day for Monday, Oct. 26 as we will be seeing our first freeze of the season by Tuesday morning!
A freeze watch is in place from late Monday into Tuesday morning. This freeze doesn’t include the airport, but there will be scattered areas across the metro dealing with freezing to below freezing temperatures.
A hard freeze watch is in place for Cochise county (including Benson, Willcox, Douglas). Tucson is still on track to see scattered showers through Monday morning and afternoon, but it’s looking like things will taper off by Monday evening.
Below average temperatures for the first half of the week before the upper-80s return just in time for Halloween!
TONIGHT: 20 percent chance for showers with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
TOMORROW: 30 percent chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
