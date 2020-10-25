FIRST ALERT FORECAST: The first freeze of the season has prompted a freeze and hard freeze watch for Southern Arizona as temperatures plunge.

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temperatures will settle over the area with below freezing temperatures for areas south and east of Tucson by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Now is a good time to get prepared and remember your 4 ps: people, pets, pipes and plants as we dive into the first freeze of the season! We will also still be dealing with windy conditions and the chance for valley rain through Monday.
TONIGHT: 20% chance for showers with overnight lows in the upper-50s.
TOMORROW: 30% chance of rain. Partly cloudy with highs in the lower 70s. Windy.
TUESDAY: Skies clearing with highs in the lower 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the lower-80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper-80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper-80s.
