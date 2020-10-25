REPORT: Miller, UA face multiple Level I NCAA violations

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sean Miller and The University of Arizona have been accused of multiple Level I NCAA violations according to an article from The Athletic.
The University of Arizona is facing at total of nine allegations of misconduct, five of which are classified as Level I violations following a Notice of Allegations the NCAA sent to the university on Oct. 21, The Athletic is reporting. The Level I allegations include a lack of institutional control and failure to monitor by the university; a lack of head coach control by men’s basketball coach Sean Miller; and a lack of head coach control by Augie Busch, who the women’s swimming and diving coach.
According to the NCAA’s “head coach responsibility” rule, Coach Sean Miller could potentially be penalized whether or not he is found to have directly committed violations.
The NCAA has investigated 12 schools after a federal corruption probe in 2017, resulting in the arrests of four assistant coaches, including Emanuel “Book” Richardson. Richardson spent three months in prison after pleading guilty to accepting bribes.
