ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Mark Kelly says his work isn’t done

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With a little more than a week until the last vote is cast in this election, the Democratic candidate for Senate said his work isn’t done.
He said healthcare is one of the biggest issues he’s hearing about.
Kelly supports the Affordable Care Act, saying it’s critical to helping people with pre-existing conditions.
Kelly said he supported what the late Sen. John McCain did with his famous “thumbs-down” vote.
“What Sen. McCain did that day protected healthcare for millions of Arizonans,” Kelly said.
His opponent, incumbent Republican Sen. Martha McSally has called Kelly “Chuck Schumer’s star recruit."
Kelly said if he’s elected, his votes aren’t guaranteed to be along party lines.
“'I’m not running to be a Democrat Senator or Republican Senator, I’m running to be an Arizona Senator,” he said.
