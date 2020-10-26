ARIZONA DECIDES 2020: Sen. Martha McSally talks about the home stretch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona incumbent Sen. Martha McSally said she’s ready for the home stretch leading up to Election Day.
On Monday, she voted in favor of Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination.
McSally called Barrett a role model, adding having nine Justices on the bench is very important.
“There’s cases being ruled on every day, and if you don’t have nine Justices you’ll often get a 4-4 decision that keeps issues in limbo and pushes them back down to the lower courts,” she said.
On healthcare, McSally said the Affordable Act is anything but affordable for small business owners and early retirees, among others.
She said she has initiatives to help when it comes to cost.
“I’ve been championing initiatives like association health plans. We had an example in Arizona where Chambers of Commerce come together and basically compete with health insurance like they’re a big company,” McSally said.
The U.S Chamber of Commerce named McSally one of the top bipartisan Senators. McSally said that’s key to getting legislation passed.
“We know where there’s a lot of disagreement, but where can be find common ground in order to fix something that helps Arizonans? You can actually find a lot more common ground than you think," she said.
