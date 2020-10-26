Chaos, campaigns and COVID-19 create run on guns, ammo at Tucson shop

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After a year of lockdowns, protests, and wildfires, these uncertain times have people making a run on guns and ammunition.
Now, the conversation is turning to the upcoming election.
Whenever there’s an election, a big topic of discussion is gun rights. This year, there’s even more to it.
At SnG Tactical, they’ve been seeing sales at all-time highs lately.
Ever since the pandemic started, the shop has seen those who’ve owned guns previously and others who have never owned them before stocking up.
Because of this, it’s been difficult to keep a lot of things on the shelf, especially ammo.
Owner Wayne Semenko said over the last two weeks there’s been a slight slowdown in business because people are waiting to see what happens with the election.
But from what customers are telling him, one of the biggest reasons they’re buying right now is to keep their families protected during a year of unrest and unease.
“They have no idea what the future brings. Depending on the election results, the Second Amendment’s under attack. It has been for years and depending on who wins in this next election it could be bad. So, people are buying what they want now," Semenko said.
He added that because of the increase in demand, there’s been a slight manufacturing price.
He said it will be interesting to see what people do and buy after the election.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.