Federal government sending more than 2 million antigen tests to Arizona

PHOENIX (KOLD News 13) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is sending 2,190,000 state-of-the-art Abbott BinaxNOW COVID-19 point-of-care antigen tests to Arizona.
The rapid point-of-care tests, which can diagnose coronavirus infection in as little as fifteen minutes, will be distributed to support testing K-12 students, teachers, nursing home residents and staff, higher education, critical infrastructure, first responders, and other priorities.
According to the HHS, the government has shipped more than 439,000 COVID-19 rapid tests directly to congregate care settings such as Arizona nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state. As of Oct. 26 more than 622,000 BinaxNOW tests have been shipped to Arizona.
The tests have been deployed to county health departments for distribution (based on population size of each jurisdiction) and a small portion of tests have been dedicated to state agencies and institutes of higher education.
Assistant Secretary for Health Admiral Brett Giroir, MD, said scaling up the state’s point of care testing capacity will help facilitate the continued re-opening of Arizona schools, businesses and economy. But he also pointed out that testing does not substitute for avoiding crowded indoor spaces, washing one’s hands, or wearing a mask when not able to physically distance.
“Combining personal responsibility with smart testing is a foundational pillar of the (Trump) Administration’s national testing strategy,” Giroir said.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.