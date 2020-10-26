FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello winter!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front moves through southern Arizona today. As the cold front moves across the area, light rain is possible and strong winds. Once the cold front moves through, skies clear and temperatures are expected to plummet tonight and Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures for areas south and east of Tucson by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Now is a good time to get prepared and remember your 4 ps: people, pets, pipes and plants as we dive into the first freeze of the season!