FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hello winter!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A cold front moves through southern Arizona today. As the cold front moves across the area, light rain is possible and strong winds. Once the cold front moves through, skies clear and temperatures are expected to plummet tonight and Tuesday night. Freezing temperatures for areas south and east of Tucson by Tuesday and Wednesday morning. Now is a good time to get prepared and remember your 4 ps: people, pets, pipes and plants as we dive into the first freeze of the season!
MONDAY: 20% chance of rain with chances moving to the east through the afternoon. Clouds clearing with highs peaking around 70 degrees. Breezy with gusts near 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Freeze warning in place with temps falling into the mid 30s, colder for some.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
