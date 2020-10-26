Time to protect the Four Ps as freezing temperatures sweep across southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Freezing temperatures are sweeping across Southern Arizona. It’s a good reminder to shelter those “four Ps” –people, pets, pipes and plants.
On Monday, Oct. 26, Trish Jensen was picking out a compact beaver tail, a new cactus for her home.
“It’s something to look forward to when they bloom in the spring,” she said.
It’s work now for a reward later.
That work over the next couple of nights, will include keeping her new plant, and others, warm.
Green Things, a local nursery, said people should cover plants with cloth to keep them safe from the freezing temperatures.
They recommend cloth over fabric, and a covering that is about 6 inches above the plants, but wraps all the way around them, shielding the plants from frost.
“You don’t want to do plastic," said Green Things owner Jan Westenborg. “Plastic will sometimes keep the cold in and make it worse."
While some plants are tender to the cold, they’re not alone.
“Treat your outdoor pipes like delicate plants,” John Mancini, plumbing manager at Temperature Control, Inc.
Going from hot to cold this quick isn’t good for the pipes. Mancini said the back and forth in temperatures can make pipes more susceptible to breaking.
“We go from one extreme temperature to another extreme temperature, this creates stress,” he said.
Temperature control recommends covering exposed pipes with blankets and towels and said preventative maintenance is key.
They also recommend having your furnace looked at before the cold temperatures are here to stay.
