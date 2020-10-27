Arizona Border Patrol agents discoer 31 pounds of meth in vehicle gas tank

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 27, Arizona Border Patrol agents discovered 31 pounds of suspected meth inside the gas tank of a sedan at the immigration checkpoint near Amado, AZ.
At about 4:15 a.m., Tucson Sector agents encountered a 2007 Volkswagen Jetta at the checkpoint and referred it to secondary inspection. Reports say after a consensual search, agents found the packaged drugs inside the vehicle’s gas tank.
The drugs have an estimated street value of $62,000.
The driver of the Jetta was arrested on federal drug smuggling charges and the case has been referred to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.