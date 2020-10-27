Border Patrol agents seize remote control toy car used to smuggle meth in Nogales

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Tuesday, Oct. 27, border patrol agents operating in Nogales seized a remote control toy car that was allegedly being used to smuggle methamphetamine across the border in downtown Nogales, AZ.
Border patrol says an agent observed a rope going through the International Border Fence a few hundred feet from the pedestrian port of entry at about 5 a.m. When the agent neared the location, a silver sport utility vehicle was seen fleeing the area at a high speed.
After following the rope left behind, the agent discovered 52 small packages of suspected drugs attached to it.
Moments later, the suspect vehicle was found abandoned in a nearby parking lot with the engine still running. Inside, agents found more rope and a remote control toy car which authorities suspect was used to guide the rope and drugs through the fence.
After investigating the packages and running tests, agents confirmed they were in fact meth. The narcotics weighed more than 58 pounds and had an estimated street value of $116,000.
So far no arrests have been made but the remote control toy car, the drugs and the suspect SUV vehicle have been siezed.
