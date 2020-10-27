Low tires from the cold can lead to more than just a flat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cooler temperatures have finally arrived in southern Arizona.
But, the long-awaited dip in temperatures may cause a drop in our tires' air pressure.
As you head out the door, don’t be surprised if your tire pressure light pops on.
That’s because, for every 10 degrees the temperature drops, your tire pressure can change about one to two pounds per square inch.
That may not sound like much, but mechanics at Jack Furrier’s Tire and Auto Care said it’s enough to negatively affect the traction of your tires, the handling of your vehicle, and your tires’ durability.
That’s why it’s important to ensure you are checking the tire pressure monthly, with a special check when the temperature drops.
This will not only give you a smoother drive, but also save you some money on gas, and make your car safer for you.
Of course, correct tire pressure depends on what you drive.
“Usually passenger vehicles want to stay around 35 or 36 psi. Bigger trucks will be a little more. You can always find your exact tire pressure, though, on the inside of your doorjamb, right on the driver’s side door. Then the max pressure your tire can be will be found on the tire itself,” Sales Associate, Sean Madden said.
Madden added that knowing the max pressure your tire can be is helpful in cold weather. It’s not a bad idea to bump up your tire pressure just a little bit.
That way if the temperature drops and your tire light comes on again, you know it’s a bigger issue than just pressure.
