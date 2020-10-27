No uniformed police at polling places

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a political year with lots of white hot rhetoric, security at polling places has become an issue around the country.
The question though, is how much security is enough and how much is too much?
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez asked Tucson police to provide security to her half-dozen early voting sites, but the city of Tucson Mayor Regina Romero had them removed with the approval of Tucson’s Police Chief Chris Magnus.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department stepped in to take up the slack but the officers are not in uniform.
“Yes, we are present in a very low profile manner at her request to ensure that everyone can cast their vote safely and without interference,” said Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier.
County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry said that uniformed officers will not be stationed at the 230 polling locations which will be open on Election Day, November 3, 2020.
Officers will be stationed where they can quickly respond if there is an altercation or a request for help.
The Election Protection Arizona coalition sent three letters to the City of Tucson and to the County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry asking that officers not be stationed at the polling places because it may be enough of an intimidation factor that some people may not vote.
“To have folks that are present all the time in uniform and carrying weapons, I think there’s a large number of people who wouldn’t feel that that gives them a sense of security,” said Roopali Desai, a Phoenix elections attorney.
Despite the heated rhetoric around the election and President Trump’s call for his supporters to watch the polls, having uniformed officers on the scene is thought to be the greater threat of intimidation.
“I think police at polling sites in uniform and armed, can be intimidating to voters who don’t always feel like police are in a position of protecting them,” Desai said.
Even the Secretary of State Katie Hobbs issued a statement calling for the counties to avoid voter intimidation.
Pima County Elections will provide discrete security at one polling place which requested it.
“If they requested it, then the election’s officials have to in their discretion determine if that makes sense,” she said.
In this environment, seems it does.
