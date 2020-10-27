Police investigating deadly shooting in Tucson south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Officers with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a late night shooting that ocurred on Oct. 26 in Tucson’s south side.
Just after 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of East Calle Joya de Ventura after receiving several calls in reference to shots fired in the area. Upon arrival, officers contacted the occupants of a residence who were standing outside; they advised officers that their home security video system alerted them about an outside suspect.
Footage showed a male attempting to enter the home’s vehicle parked near the street. Reports say a male occupant from the residence then retrieved a firearm, existed the home and confronted the suspect. The occupant then fired shots at a white Jeep attemping to flee the scene.
While officers spoke to the occupants of the residence, the police department then received a call from another home less than a mile away. The caller told police a shooting victim had been located at the 1700 block of East Holladay Street lying in the roadway next to a white Jeep.
Additonal officers immediately respoded to the second location.
Upon arrival, officers found a male with obvious signs of gunshot trauma and rendered first aid before the Tucson Fire Department arrived on scene. After live-saving efforts by Tucson Fire personnel, the man succumed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased.
He has been identified as 27-year-old Christiaan Miguel Silva.
As TPD continued investigations, officers on-scene interviewed 35-year-old David Anthony Santos-Esqueda. After recovering evidence, detectives identified Santos as the suspect attempting to enter the vehicle at Calle Joya de Ventura.
Authorities believe Silva was the driver of the white Jeep and had parked several yards away from the residence awaiting for Santos-Esqueda, and when the occupant at the residence confronted and shot at the suspect vehicle, Silva was struck by gunfire.
Santos-Esqueda was charged with attempted theft of means of transportation, attempted third-degree burglary, posession of burglary tools and first-degree felony murder. He is currently being held at the Pima County Jail.
While investigations continue, police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 88-CRIME. You may remain anonymous.
