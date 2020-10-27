Seven killed in Pakistan after bomb blasts at religious seminary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Seven people were killed in Pakistan on Tuesday, Oct. 27, and more than 80 wounded after a bomb exploded at a religious seminary in the city of Peshawar.
Officials had first said that four of the seven killed were children, but it was later said that the children were actually part of the wounded group and that all of the dead were adults.
So far no one has claimed responsibility for the bomb, but officials say the city, which neighbors the Afghan border, has long been plagued with violence.
Peshwar police told sources that the bomb contained up to 13 pounds of explosives.
Hospital records, according to sources, showed that 5 out of the 83 wounded were in critical condition and more than a dozen of those wounded were from Afghanistan.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.