Storm blasts New Mexico; travel hazardous in some places

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A storm dropped snow on New Mexico on Tuesday, Oct. 27, making travel hazardous in some areas.
National Weather Service forecasters said snow was expected to begin tapering off in western New Mexico on Tuesday and then in the Rio Grande Valley Tuesday night, with last snow falling in the state’s eastern plains on Wednesday.
Forecasters said freezing rain was possible in southeastern New Mexico.
Snowfall was expected to total up to 4 inches in Albuquerque and up to 12 inches in Tucumcari.
In Albuquerque, non-essential city services and municipal offices were closed Tuesday due to snowfall and freezing temperatures that affected driving conditions. Albuquerque residents were advised to limit travel.
