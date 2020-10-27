4 suspects arrested in connection to fatal armed robbery in Mesa

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Mesa, AZ. arrested four suspects in connection to an armed robbery that left a man dead on Monday, Oct. 26.
According to court documents, the four suspects were driving near University Drive at about midnight when they spotted a man walking in the area. Police say one of the four suspects got out of the vehicle and walked over to the man to talk to him.
According to police, the conversation heated up and the man began to walk away from the suspect. The suspect then went back into the car, pulled around the corner and attempted to rob him.
After running, the victim was chased by the suspect and two others into hiding behind planters at a home nearby, where he was shot at.
Police say after the man threw his backback into the planters and stood up with his hands up, one of the suspects pushed him down and started punching him. Another then shot him multiple times, and the man died on scene. The three suspects then ran back to the car, where one of the four had remained, and drove off.
The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Brandon Van.
Court documents state the home had surveillance cameras that helped authorities identify the four suspects. They were idetified as 18-year-old Jaquan Bailey, 18-year-old Stephon Mitchell, 37-year-old Ashley Herrell and 38-year-old Vincent Culbreath.
For more details, read the full story on AZ Family’s website. A link is provided below:
All four suspects were booked into Maricopa County Jail for first-degree murder and robbery, and additional charges for other crimes, which can be read in detail through AZ Family’s story, are in the process of being filed.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.