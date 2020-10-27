Trump Administration being sued for alleged voter intimidation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A new lawsuit against The Trump Administration has been filed only days from Election Day. An advocacy group alleges the President’s actions and threats over the last five months are creating fear among voters and is stopping voters of color from going to the polls.
The advocacy group for Latino Voters, Mi Familia Vota Education Fund and others are suing the Trump administration. They are seeking a court order to stop the President from what they believe is an attempt to sabotage the election through unconstitutional and illegal intimidation.
“We want to make sure that Trump stops with misinformation, you know. Adding this fake narrative of not trusting the mailing process, it’s taking a toll on individuals not participating,” said the organizations State Director, Eduardo Sainz.
He said President Trump’s suggestions to place law enforcement at polling stations and not committing to a peaceful transition of power are stopping people from casting their votes.
“This is a voter intimidation tactic ensuring that voters of color, Latinos don’t participate in this election and that it’s so confusing for people to cast their vote,” said Sainz.
The Pima County Republican Party Chairman, David Eppihimer said the President is only seeking a fair election.
“The only people that should be intimidated by law enforcement at a polling location should be those attempting to vote illegally," said Eppihimer.
A federal judge is expected to rule on this case late this week.
