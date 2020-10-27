2021 Tucson Gem and Mineral Show cancelled due to pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A crown jewel event for Tucson has been cancelled due to the pandemic.
The Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, the one held in the Tucson Convention Center, won’t happen in 2021.
Other gem shows are still scheduled to go on as planned, but that could change. For a list of events, click HERE.
In an email, the Tucson Gem & Mineral Society said it made the decision to avoid spreading COVID-19.
“Most importantly, TGMS does not want to be responsible for a single COVID-19 fatality or serious illness,” the group wrote in the email. “Our show is run by volunteers and many of us are in high-risk demographics, as are many of our participants and attendees. Consulting closely with the Pima County Health Department, the Mayor and City Manager’s offices and the good folks who run the TCC, it is clear that applying the mandated COVID-19 protocols to reduce risk would mean drastically restricted attendance and curtailment of many of our programs.”
