AHL pushes 2020-21 season start to February

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The American Hockey League announced that because of the pandemic it will delay the start of the 2020-21 season.
The Tucson Roadrunners are members of the AHL’s Pacific Division.
In a release dated Wednesday, Oct. 28, American Hockey League President and CEO Scott Howson said the league’s Board of Governors has approved moving the anticipated start date of the 2020-21 season to Feb. 5, 2021. The season normally begins the first week of October.
The 31-team league is working with its members to monitor developments and local guidelines in each city.
The Roadrunners have not yet posted a schedule. The AHL said further details about the upcoming season are yet to be determined.
