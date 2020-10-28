Arizona adds $7 million to rental assistance initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Ducey Ducey approved millions in funding for rental and housing assistance to both tenants and landlords in the midst of the pandemic.
The $7 million will go toward the state’s Rental Eviction Assistance Program and the Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund to help people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.
Funding comes from the Crisis Contingency sand Safety Net Fund, a bipartisan budget plan passed in March that allocated $50 million for the state’s pandemic response.
