Arizona adds $7 million to rental assistance initiative
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 28, 2020 at 11:26 AM MST - Updated October 28 at 11:26 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Ducey Ducey approved millions in funding for rental and housing assistance to both tenants and landlords in the midst of the pandemic.

The $7 million will go toward the state’s Rental Eviction Assistance Program and the Rental Property Owner Preservation Fund to help people impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Funding comes from the Crisis Contingency sand Safety Net Fund, a bipartisan budget plan passed in March that allocated $50 million for the state’s pandemic response.

