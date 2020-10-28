Boredom led to harder alcohol consumption during pandemic, survey says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A recent survey conducted by a drug and alcohol rehabilitation center is saying that 1 in 3 Arizonans say boredom during the pandemic led them to experiment with stronger liquor.
Broken down across the country, people in Tennessee scored highest in the survey conducted by the American Addiction Centers, with 62% of those surveyed saying boredom prompted them to experiment with stronger alcohol.
On the other hand, people in Idaho surveyed as the least experimental, with 8% abandoning beer consumption during quarantine.
For results from across the country, follow [this link].
According to their data, the sale of strong spirits during the pandemic increased by more than 34%, wine by more than 30% and beer by more than 12%.
Considering serving sizes, one serving of hard alcohol (1.5 ounces) is more intoxicating than 5 ounces of wine or 12 ounces of beer.
Nearly 1 in 5 people, according to the survey, said they noticed an increase in alcohol tolerance since the beginning of lockdown and after continued alcohol consumption.
And nearly half of those surveyed admitted, since they were not going to bars during lockdown they started making alcoholic beverages at home more often.
