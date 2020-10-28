Construction to begin on Camino De Oeste, Moore Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Construction crews will begin work on portions of Camino De Oeste in Marana starting Monday, Nov. 1. The project is expected to last into the first week of January 2021.
Construction will happen on Camino De Oeste between Tangerine Road and Moore Road and along Moore Road from Camino De Oeste to Butterfly Mountain Drive, according to a news release from the Town of Marana.
Parking won’t be available during construction and motorists are asked to drive with caution until the project is completed.
Construction will take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. except on holidays.
