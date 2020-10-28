FACT FINDERS: My loved one passed away, will their vote still count?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The campaign season and coronavirus pandemic has prompted many questions or concerns for voters across the country.
This one is a little morbid, but could be a possibility.
What happens is a person votes early, but passes away before Election Day - will that vote still count?
Most likely, yes.
Pima County Recorder F. Rodriguez said the office is tracking every ballot and circumstance and that includes deaths.
Rodriguez said the office gets death notifications or can see obituaries. The key is that the voter is still alive on the day they voted their ballot.
“We look. We go in there, we call the health department," said Rodriguez. "There’s way for us to find out when in fact that person actually died. And if they were still alive the day that they signed it and moved along and the signature matched, we’ll count it.”
If you have power of attorney for someone you cannot mark their ballot for them. Under Arizona law, a person holding a power of attorney has no authority to act on behalf of their ward in any election matter, including registering to vote or voting.
