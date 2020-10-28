Federal agencies put out joint alert on cybercrimes targetting hospitals and health care systems

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Multiple federal agencies sent out a joint alert on Wednesday, Oct. 28 about ransomware activity targeting the healthcare and public health sector.
The advisory, which was sent out by CISA, the FBI and the Department of Health and Human Services, describes specific tactics, techniques and procedures that cybercriminals are using to infect systems with [Ryuk] ransomware for financial gain.
The agencies reported in a statement that, "malicious cyber actors are targeting the HPH Sector with Trickbot malware, often leading to ransomware attacks, data theft, and the disruption of healthcare services.
CISA, the FBI and HHS encourage the HPH Sector to continue with its normal business plans and operations to minimize the number of disruptions.
The agencies say this will allow them to evaluate gaps in continuity, enabling them to establish a viable plan to keep systems properly functioning amid cyber attacks and emergencies.
The agencies recommend leaders in the HPH sector to regularly patch up operating systems after manufacturers release updates, to regularly change passwords to systems and accounts, and to set up automatic updates to antivirus and anti-malware solutions while conducting regular scans to systems.
For a full view of the advisory notice, click on the link [HERE].
