FIRST ALERT FORECAST: One last day of winter!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Another morning with freeze and hard freeze warnings across southern Arizona Wednesday. Temperatures begin to rebound rapidly in the wake of our winter blast. High pressure will build back in across Arizona. This will warm temperatures back to near normal by Thursday, upper 80s Friday through the weekend. In fact, highs will be flirting with 90 degrees Halloween through Election Day.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps in the low 40s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Light breeze.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
