Kamala Harris’ visit to Tucson and Phoenix

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Wednesday, Oct. 28, vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris visited Arizona, and focused her attention in Tucson and Phoenix.
While in Tucson, Harris met with Latina small business owners and discussed her plan with presidential nominee Joe Biden to invest in small businesses and support innovation projects.
During her drive-in rally at Pima Community College near downtown, Harris expressed disappointment in President Trump for allegedly not taking warning of the coronavirus pandemic seriously back in January.
“We have witnessed the worst, the biggest disaster of any presidential administration in history of this country," said Harris. “As a parent, as a small business owner, as a working person- if on January 28 you would have known what the president had known, what you might have been able to do.”
Among other topics, Harris discussed issues regarding health care, the economy and the environment- before claiming that many in power are trying to make it difficult for people to vote.
