More younger voters in 2020, gender gap widens

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - While it’s a bit early to make any major pronouncements on the 2020 election turnout other than it’s likely to be the biggest ever, there are some trends which are shaping up.
One is that young people are voting in very high numbers. In fact, in some battleground states like Florida, the number of 18- to 29-year-olds casting ballots, has already doubled from 2016.
One reason may be the pandemic, especially for college students.
“When I was younger people didn’t want to talk about it (politics) much,” said 18-year-old Lauren Dolan, who is voting for the first time this year. “But now it’s such a huge group talking about it that maybe you should do that.”
Another possible reason for college students is without football and other sports as well as a limited social calendar, politics has become a focal point.
“Protests, Black Lives Matter movement, there’s lots of things getting people passionate. getting people riled up about the future of this country,” said 26-year-old student Cherie Nelson.
But it’s not just the younger population, it’s also women.
Women have opened up a gender gap between the parties of about 10%.
“Women are more likely to think of themselves as Democrats as men,” said UofA Professor Barbara Norrander, of the School of Government and Public Policy. “And lot of people vote their party identification.”
It should also be noted that women vote at a higher rate than men giving the Democrats an edge in the 2020 election.
And it might also be a reason why Arizona has become a battleground state.
“Arizona is somewhat exceptional in the number of women it has in its state legislature,” Norrander said. “And there are a number of Republican women who have been there traditionally as well."
A record turnout, more women voters, more young voters. This year is shaping up to be an election of records.
