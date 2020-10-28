Over 400 pounds of drugs collected at prescription take-back event

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In a collaborative effort with the AZ Attorney General’s Office, The Pima County Sheriff’s Department collected more than 400 pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs at a drug take-back event on Oct. 24.
According to PCSD, the department has collected thousands of pounds of unused or expired medications at these events- saying proper disposal of unused medications is essential for lowering drug abuse.
PCSD says teenagers now abuse prescription drugs more than any other illegal drug, except for marijuana, and the majority of teens who abuse them get them from friends or relatives' medicine cabinets without their knowledge.
The department reminds people that outdated or unused drugs that are disposed of by flushing or pouring down the sink can enter the environment, and treatment facilities are not equipped to remove them from wastewater.
Studies have shown that pharmaceuticals and over the counter drugs are present in our nation’s water bodies, and certain drugs may cause ecological harm.
