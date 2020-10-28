Pima County Sheriff’s Department takes back prescription drugs during weekend program

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With help from the state attorney general’s office, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department collected more than 400 pounds of prescription drugs during a countywide drug takeback program over the weekend.
Sheriff’s deputies helped run the Dispose-A-Med Program at the Christian Fellowship Ministries on Saturday, Oct. 24. The program helps properly dispose of expired and unused medication and prevents it from contaminating the water system and environment.
For more information about Dispose-A-Med Program events, click here.
