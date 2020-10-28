Reid Park Zoo implements new visitation procedures and announces its newest additions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Reid Park Zoo is implementing new procedures for purchasing tickets and visiting the park, as part of their focus on community safety.
Beginning Nov. 1, the zoo will control the number of guests with an online reservation system. Visitors will need to reserve their space in advance online by selecting specific dates and entry times.
You can access Reid Park Zoo’s online reservation system [HERE].
And in other news, the zoo also announced the newest additions to its family. Two giraffes, named Penelope and Sota, have arrived in Tucson from their previous home in Minnesota.
The two giraffes are being slowly introduced to their new companions. The zoo says it will be several weeks before the new giraffes are visible with the other two, Denver and Jasiri, altogether in the same habitat.
For updates on when guests can expect to meet the new giraffes, follow Reid Park Zoo on social media or visit ReidParkZoo.org.
