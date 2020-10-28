Silver Alert: Missing Sun City woman may be driving 2005 burgandy Honda CR-V

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Sun City.
According to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, 66-year-old Vicky Frederick suffers from dementia and was last seen on Monday, Oct. 26, at her residence.
She may be driving a 2005 burgandy Honda CR-V with Arizona license CKX9648.
Frederick is described as white, 5-foot-0, 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a black sweater, white shirt, black checkered pants and black shoes. She typically wears her hair in a bun and has dark colored prescription eyeglasses.
She left her cell phone at the residence and has no other means of communicating with family members.
It was later determined, police made contact with Frederick while investigating a crash in the area of 75th Avenue and Olive Avenue in Peoria. She told the officers she was lost. It is unclear when this contact was made, or if she was involved in the crash.
If you see Frederick or her vehicle, call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office at (602) 876-1011 or (602) 876 TIPS (8477).
