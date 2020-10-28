Surgical oncologist, survivor of breast cancer urges screenings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The American Cancer Society estimates this year, more than 275,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States. With October and breast cancer awareness month coming to an end soon, one Tucson surgeon is urging women to get screened.
“From my experience, I knew this was not going to be a good thing,” said Karen Hendershott MD, FACS.
Hendershott, a breast surgical oncologist and medical director for the breast center at Saint Mary’s Hospital, found two lumps in her armpit in 2017. They turned out to be advanced cancer that had spread to some of her lymph nodes. She found herself living with the disease she treats.
"At first I went into “surgeon mode,'” she said, going over logistics and steps to do in her head.
As a medical professional in oncology, she knew where to start, but being a patients was new.
“Every time I got in the car I would just start sobbing,” she said. “That was just a good opportunity to let it all out.”
She said she allowed herself to feel those emotions, but not overtake her. Hendershott had chemo therapy, a lumpectomy, radiation and other treatments. It’s an experience she faced bravely, and one she shares with her patients going through similar times. She’s able to relate to them undeniably.
“Even saying something as simple as saying, ‘You’re hair grows back,’ and they can laugh, and they can smile… and you give them a picture of it not always being as bad as it is in this moment,” said Hendershott.
The American Cancer Society estimates more than 40,000 women will die from breast cancer in 2020, but early detection, Hendershott said, is pivotal in treating the disease. It’s also estimated there are 3.5 million breast cancer survivors in the nation— Hendershott being just one. She hopes her story will save others.
“So, for men and women, if you ever develop a mass skin changes discharge or even have a sixth sense… I want you to speak up and I want you to go to your doctor,” she said.
According to the American Cancer Society’s website, “women between 40 and 44 should have the option to start screening with a mammogram every year. Women 45 to 54 should get mammograms every year. Women 55 and older can do every year or every other year.”
