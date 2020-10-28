Tucson man is beating sleep apnea thanks to new therapy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - There’s a new solution for a potentially deadly condition millions of people deal with every day.
We’re not talking about COVID-19, but sleep apnea.
Randy Livingston, 52, said his life was torture not knowing when he would fall asleep, and if he would even wake up.
He tried a CPAP to treat the condition, but it was too loud, he couldn’t relax, and he would rip it off in his sleep.
He said his apnea got so bad he had to quit driving because he didn’t know when he may fall asleep next.
That’s when Livingston decided enough was enough.
He did a little research and found Inspire Sleep Therapy.
The way it works is a small device is implanted in the skin, and when turned on, delivers mild stimulation to Livingston’s airway muscles each time he takes a breath.
Since having this implanted three years ago, Livingston says he’s finally getting the sleep he’s needed, and he got his life back.
“The risk of driving and falling asleep has gone away. I feel younger, I have a lot more energy, I do projects around the house that I haven’t done in years. And it’s a great solution for the people that cannot tolerate the sleep apnea,” Livingston said.
It’s also a great solution for those who can’t tolerate a CPAP.
Instead, the device acts like a pacemaker for the tongue.
Getting one installed isn’t an easy process though.
First, you must qualify through a sleep study.
Then, it takes a few months to get it surgically installed and another month of healing before they activate the device.
