TUSD to transition into hybrid learning on November 12th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tucson Unified School District (TUSD) is set to transition into a hybrid learning model on Thursday, November 12th.
Tuesday night, board members made the decision in a 3-2 vote; with Kristel Ann Foster, Bruce Burke and Leila Counts in favor, and Adelita Grijalva and Rachael Sedgwick opposed.
During a call to the audience, Tucsonans made their opinions known.
“In a time when the country has reached an all-time peak and Arizona is on its way to do the same, is it is really a good idea to send thousands of students, teachers and staff back into schools?” asked one woman.
“Please reopen the schools now,” said a parent of two TUSD students. “This shutdown is causing irreparable damage and it is long overdue school should return.”
“This is an infringement on the rights of teachers,” said a student.
Even as the district moves towards hybrid learning, the damage caused by the pandemic (and differing expectations of TUSD’s response) is already taking a toll.
“In 6 days alone, we saw almost 200 families withdraw from the district,” said Dr. Gabriel Trujillo, the Superintendent of TUSD. “Those numbers can rack up really, really quickly.”
So far, TUSD has seen a 5.7% drop in enrollment. It’s a tremendous loss, according Trujillo.
“Every student leaving the district is not just a number, it’s not just funding leaving the district,” he said. “It’s a relationship.”
The Tucson Education Association (TEA) requested a January target for hybrid learning, instead. The tug of war between keeping teachers happy and making sure more families don’t leave, all while keeping everyone safe, made the decision even more difficult.
“We have to find a way to do this in this reality we are in right now,” said Kristel Ann Foster, the Board President.
Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Director of the Pima County Health Department (PCHD), says while cases are going up a bit, the numbers still support a hybrid model.
“I also think we have a lot of leeway to go up before we have a problem and the reason for that is because [our] public health capacity is probably the best in the state,” she said. “Hospital capacity is fine right now … we also do not have an accelerated curve up like many parts of the country.”
Starting mid-November, in-person students will attend school in the morning four days a week and continue their studies from home in the afternoon. Remote students will start the day with self-directed work and will move into live teacher instruction online in the afternoon. On Wednesdays, every student will work remotely. High school football athletes will remain fully online during the season to lower the possibility of transmission to the rest of the student body.
