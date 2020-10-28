University of Arizona researchers look at alternative to nasal COVID-19 tests

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Instead of a nasal swab, a mouth rinse COVID-19 test could be the future of testing at the University of Arizona.
A team of researchers is hoping to bring the new method to the UA campus and are looking into the method’s efficacy by testing it out on students who have already tested positive and are in quarantine, according to an article by the university.
Instead of a sometimes uncomfortable nasal swab, this mouth rinse test only involves a few swishes and gargles of sterile saline solution.
The lead researcher looking into the new method said it could be more sensitive compared to simple spit tests because of germs it collects from the throat.
