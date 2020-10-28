Vice President Mike Pence to visit Flagstaff, Tucson

This file photo shows Vice President Mike Pence and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in July 2020.
By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 28, 2020 at 3:28 PM MST - Updated October 28 at 3:28 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With just days ahead of the November election, Vice President Mike Pence will touch down in Arizona on Friday, Oct. 30 to rally support among voters.

The vice president will first stop at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m. Friday then make his way to the Tucson International Airport for another rally at 2:00 p.m.

Both rallies follow visits from President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to Arizona two days prior.

Friday’s rallies are free and open to the public. For more information about ticket registration to the Flagstaff rally, click here. For information on the Tucson rally, click here.

