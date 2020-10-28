Vice President Mike Pence to visit Flagstaff, Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With just days ahead of the November election, Vice President Mike Pence will touch down in Arizona on Friday, Oct. 30 to rally support among voters.
The vice president will first stop at the Flagstaff Pulliam Airport at 11:30 a.m. Friday then make his way to the Tucson International Airport for another rally at 2:00 p.m.
Both rallies follow visits from President Donald Trump and vice presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris to Arizona two days prior.
