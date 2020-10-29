Arizona Land and Water Trust protects Tombstone Ranch

Expanding upon other landscapes protected by the Trust, the addition of the Tombstone Ranch easement protects nearly 5,000 acres of the Whitewater Draw, a popular destination for thousands of bird-watchers every year and helps support the local economy. Tombstone Ranch by Walter Unger The conservation of the ranch will also prevent additional groundwater pumping on the property. For species like the popular Sandhill cranes, Gambel and Scaled quail, Mourning and Whitewing dove, Mallard, Pintail, Gadwall, Wilson snipe and Mexican duck, this groundwater protection is critical.