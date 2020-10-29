Cycling to raise awareness about strokes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Folks in southern Arizona are out cycling for a good cause. They’re riding in the “Cycle Nation” event to raise money for World Stroke Day, Thursday, Oct. 29. Now, one local stroke survivor is on a mission to raise awareness.
“I was 25 when I had my stroke,” Bridget Chiovari said.
When you picture a stroke survivor, you may not imagine someone like Chiovari.
"I was super active, I was also 24 weeks pregnant with my second child.”
She says she went on a hike with her 18-month-old. When she went to put her in the hiking carrier, that’s when she felt a pop.
“It was followed by dizziness and I got really nauseous and it turned out that I was having a hemorrhagic stroke due to a ruptured AVM.”
She said at first, the doctors thought it was dehydration.
“A lot of people don’t think that strokes happen with younger people but strokes do not discriminate and they can happen at any age.”
Doctors did eventually diagnose her with a stroke. Luckily, her unborn baby was fine but Chiovari still has lasting effects.
"I, unfortunately, still suffer from dizziness, loss of balance, and nausea and fatigue.”
Now, she encourages everyone to remember the signs of a stroke by simply thinking FAST. “F” is for Face drooping, “A” is for Arm weakness, “S” is for Speech, and “T” means it’s Time to call 911.
She also says, don’t be afraid to be your own advocate.
"Really stand up for yourself if you feel like there is something wrong.”
The “Cycle Nation” fundraising event is put on by the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association. This is a digital experience as well with celebrity guests, head-to-head competitions, and more.
Click here to learn how you can help the cause: https://www.stroke.org/en/about-stroke/stroke-symptoms
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.