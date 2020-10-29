Fact Finders: I voted early, but changed my mind. Can I vote at the polls?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s been a campaign season of controversy and division. While many voters may be set in their decision, any day could bring up a new question or concern.
So, what if you changed your mind since you sent in your ballot? Can you vote in person?
No.
According to the Pima County Recorder’s Office, a ballot by mail is an official ballot for the election. If you have already voted and returned your ballot by mail, then you have already voted in this election.
Attempting to vote a second time is a potential felony offense in Arizona.
Earlier this summer, a former Tucson man pleaded guilty to one count of Attempted Illegal Voting. A State Grand Jury indicted Randy Allen Jumper in July 2019 for voting twice in the 2016 General Election – once in Pima County, and once in Washoe County, Nevada.
Jumper signed a plea agreement which included a $5,000 fine, plus court-ordered fees and surcharges. The Court also revoked his right to vote in Arizona.
If you go to the polling place, the poll workers are required, ,by law, to offer you a provisional ballot.
A provisional ballot is a regular ballot that is sealed in an envelope rather than inserted into the precinct tabulator. The information from the form attached to the envelope is sent to the Recorder’s Office the day after election day to determine whether your provisional ballot should be counted or not.
Poll workers are required by federal and state law to offer a provisional ballot to any voter who appears at a polling site. However, just because the poll worker offered the provisional ballot does not mean that the ballot will be valid.
Oct. 27: Recommended last day to mail back your ballot
Oct. 30: Last day to vote early in person
Nov. 3: General Election
