FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures climbing once again!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the wake of a strong front which brought cold air across the Desert Southwest, a ridge of high pressure builds in. This will bring a rapid rebound in temperatures. Highs will warm to average Thursday, above average Friday through the weekend. The rapid warm-up will also bring back the wind. Gusts will begin to pick up today and really strengthen by Sunday through Monday.
THURSDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times with gusts nearing 30mph from the SE.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with temps around 50 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
SATURDAY: Sunny and warmer with highs in the mid 80s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Breezy.
TUESDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 80s.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.