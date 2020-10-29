Five Points Intersection art project close to completion

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A project in downtown Tucson, nearly 20 years in the making, is close to being complete.
An art installation is being placed at the Five Points Intersection. It will have five arches with lights that correspond to one of the four neighborhoods. Ten bronze plaques and a six foot bronze statue of Cesar Chavez will be placed facing south towards Sixth Avenue.
“A really powerful piece, the artwork is amazing and I can’t wait for the public to see it," Senior Project Manager Jesse Soto.
He said the project started from a federal transportation enhancement grant to improve the intersection and roadway at 18th Street, Stone and Sixth Avenue.
The intersection is in the neighborhoods of barrio viejo, barrio Santa Rosa, barrio Santa Rita and Armory Park. Each neighborhood helped select the artist and art pieces, Soto said.
The owner of Five Points Flowers, Myriam Coy, has watched the area undergo improvements over the 21 years she’s owned the shop. However, she said this project means so much more and couldn’t have come at a better time.
“If this project was finished before, two or three years ago, but now it’s different," Coy said. "Now it means a lot especially to the owners in this area.”
In an unprecedented time, for her, the arches are a symbol of hope.
“One of those things that lift our souls," she said. "Make us believe that the future is bright and we have to do something about it. Don’t lose hope.”
The final two arches will go up on Oct. 29 and cause the intersection to shutdown from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Next, crews will install the statue of Cesar Chavez and bronze plaques.
The entire art installation is expected to finish by the end of November.
