The growing importance of the Latino vote in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - With less than a week until the 2020 Presidential Election, both political parties are fighting for Arizona voters- especially the Latino vote.
According to Pew Research, for the first time 3.2 million Latinos are eligible to vote in the election. The voting block is the largest ethnic minority in a U.S. election.
Local supporters on both sides of the political spectrum weighed on why voting matters to them.
“It’s amazing to see the power we have as a Latinos,” said Gloria Badilla, a local business owner supporting President Trump this election.
Badilla said she supports the president due to his economic policies, his defense for the military and his defense for religious values.
“Me and my husband have a business and it’s been a hard road to achieve the American dream,” said Badilla.
The Pima County Republican Party said 150,000 Latinos are registered in Pima County. A number that makes first-time voters like Victor Rodriquez excited to see.
“It’s really fascinating to listen and to be known that we can be a change next week. We can make our voice hear,” said Rodriguez.
Rodriguez is originally from Mexico and just became a naturalized citizen this year. He said his biggest worry are the immigration policies that the current administration has implemented.
“Seeing all the children in cages really worries me. It’s so unbelievable.”
He is currently a University of Arizona student studying political science, a decision that was made back in 2016 when Trump took office. “It was a sad moment for me and my family, but that’s how democracy works.”
About 24 percent of voters in the state are Latinos, putting Arizona among the top five states in the country. According to Mi Familia Vota, it has helped over 14,000 people register to vote in Pima and Maricopa County. The majority Latino and people of color.
Although both Badilla and Rodriguez’s views may be different, the one common thing they share is the idea that their vote carries a lot of power.
Copyright 2020 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.