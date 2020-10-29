Health department gives OK for 4,200 fans at next two Cardinals home games

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Health Services is giving more Arizona Cardinals fans the opportunity to attend games.
According to a tweet from the team, the health department is going to allow 4,200 fans at each of the next two home games at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
Only 1,200 fans were allowed to attend the Cardinals last home game, a 37-34 overtime victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Oct. 25,
The Cardinals will next play at home against the Miami Dolphins on Nov. 8 and the Buffalo Bills on Nov. 15.
