Leman Academy alerts familes on positive COVID-19 case on campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - On Thursday, Oct. 29, the Leman Academy of Excellence sent out a letter to 7th and 8th grade familes regarding a positive COVID-19 case on campus.
An anonymous parent from Leman Academy’s east campus sent a copy of the letter to KOLD News 13, saying he picked his daughter up from school after receiving the letter.
The notice to families states:
After contacting the Epidemiologists Investigations Team at Pima County Health Department and examining all of the information and data provided to us today by the Pima County Health Department, their determination is that the school, staff and scholars are at a low risk.
Leman Academy will be closing the 7th and 8th grade cohort for 14 days while specialized staff perform deep cleaning on all surfaces in the school, and recommends parents to keep their kids at home if they experience COVID-19 symptoms after the 14-day period.
A copy of the letter is right below:
