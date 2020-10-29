Method voluntarily recovering sea mineral fragranced handwash bottles in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Method is voluntarily recovering a specific lot number of 12-ounce gel handwash bottles with sea mineral fragrance.
The company says it discovered a specific number of bottles contained a naturally ocurring bacterium that could potentially be harmful to people with compromised immune systems.
Method says consumers who purchased the product, Method Sea Minerals Handwash, early in October at Tucson Albertson’s can visit www.methodhsrecovery.com and check their product by entering the product ID number found on the bottle to determine if they took home a bottle from the ‘bad batch’.
The recovery applies only to products shipped to Tucson Albertson’s since early October.
