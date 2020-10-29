New guidelines for COVID and schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The state has issued new guidelines for schools over whether to move from virtual to hybrid teaching and what happens if there’s a spike in cases.
Right now the state health department has established three benchmarks which districts must meet in order to allow students back in the classroom. They can be found here.
But what the state had not addressed, is what happens if the schools move to hybrid because they’ve met the standards but an outbreak of coronavirus sends one of the benchmarks into red for a couple of weeks. Do they go back to virtual classrooms? What happens if two weeks later all is well again. The back and forth can cause serious disruption.
What the state has done is given them guidance.
Now, if a community is suffering through a spike and one or two of the benchmarks falls into red, the district needs to have a conversation with county health officials.
“In many ways, what the state has done is given the counties latitude to initiate these dialogues,” said Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen. “I think it is appropriate because the county will have better insight into what they’re seeing.”
Still, the district will have the final say as to whether they make changes or remain the same. The county is only an advisor.
“What the state has said if if one of the metrics rolls back to red, you don’t need to go back to virtual,” Dr. Cullen said. “You need to have a discussion with the schools because there is potentially a problem in your community.”
The State Schools Superintendent Katie Hoffman said she did not ask for the change and says she needs more clarification which she has asked for.
The county says it welcomes the change.
“We’ll have a discussion with the school districts if it even looks like it’s going to the red,” Dr. Cullen said.
