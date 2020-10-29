Pac-12 releases revised basketball schedule; Arizona Wildcats begin conference play Dec. 2

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference on Thursday, Oct. 29, released its reorganized 2020-21 basketball schedule, which was adjusted to allow for flexibility in non-conference scheduling.
The conference had already announced original dates, but due to the NCAA’s shift to a start date of Nov. 25, programs were allowed to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled league games.
The Arizona Wildcats begin conference play at home against Colorado on Dec. 2. The Wildcats games against in-state rival Arizona State will be in Tempe the week of Jan. 20/24 and in Tucson on March 6 or 7. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.
The 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas is scheduled for March 10-13.
All basketball competitions will be conducted in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee health and safety recommendations and guidelines, as previously announced on September 24 when the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to resume football, basketball and winter sport seasons.
PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL 2020-21 CONFERENCE ADDED DECEMBER GAMES
Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 - Colorado at Arizona; Oregon State at Washington State
Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 - Arizona State at California; Washington at Utah
Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 - Washington State at Colorado
Sun., Dec. 6, 2020 - California at UCLA
Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 - Oregon at Washington*
Sun., Dec. 13, 2020 - Stanford at USC*
Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 - Arizona at Stanford
Sun., Dec. 20, 2020 - USC at Oregon State*
Tues., Dec. 22, 2020 - Utah at Arizona State*
Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 - UCLA at Oregon*
* - Adjusted from original date
PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL 2020-21 CONFERENCE WEEKLY MATCHUPS
Week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3
Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State
California/Stanford at Oregon/Oregon State
Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC
Week of Jan. 6-10
UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State
Oregon/Oregon State at Colorado/Utah
Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford
Week of Jan. 13-17
Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State
California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah
Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC
Week of Jan. 20-24
Arizona at Arizona State
Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State
Oregon State at Oregon
UCLA/USC at California/Stanford
Week of Jan. 27-31
California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State
Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC
Utah at Colorado
Washington State at Washington
Week of Feb. 3-7
Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah
Stanford at California
UCLA at USC
Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 10-14
Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State
Colorado/Utah at California/Stanford
UCLA/USC at Washington/Washington State
Week of Feb. 17-21
Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC
California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State
Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State
Week of Feb. 24-28
Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State
Oregon/Oregon State at California/Stanford
UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah
Week of March 6/7
Arizona State at Arizona
California at Stanford
Colorado at Utah
Oregon at Oregon State
USC at UCLA
Washington at Washington State
