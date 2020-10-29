Pac-12 releases revised basketball schedule; Arizona Wildcats begin conference play Dec. 2

By KOLD News 13 Staff | October 29, 2020 at 11:19 AM MST - Updated October 29 at 11:19 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pac-12 Conference on Thursday, Oct. 29, released its reorganized 2020-21 basketball schedule, which was adjusted to allow for flexibility in non-conference scheduling.

The conference had already announced original dates, but due to the NCAA’s shift to a start date of Nov. 25, programs were allowed to reach mutually agreeable dates for the previously scheduled league games.

The Arizona Wildcats begin conference play at home against Colorado on Dec. 2. The Wildcats games against in-state rival Arizona State will be in Tempe the week of Jan. 20/24 and in Tucson on March 6 or 7. Specific dates and times for each game will be announced after selections by the league’s television partners are finalized.

The 2021 Pac-12 Men’s Basketball Tournament in Las Vegas is scheduled for March 10-13.

All basketball competitions will be conducted in accordance with the Pac-12 COVID-19 Medical Advisory Committee health and safety recommendations and guidelines, as previously announced on September 24 when the Pac-12 CEO Group voted to resume football, basketball and winter sport seasons.

PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL 2020-21 CONFERENCE ADDED DECEMBER GAMES

Wed., Dec. 2, 2020 - Colorado at Arizona; Oregon State at Washington State

Thurs., Dec. 3, 2020 - Arizona State at California; Washington at Utah

Sat., Dec. 5, 2020 - Washington State at Colorado

Sun., Dec. 6, 2020 - California at UCLA

Sat., Dec. 12, 2020 - Oregon at Washington*

Sun., Dec. 13, 2020 - Stanford at USC*

Sat., Dec. 19, 2020 - Arizona at Stanford

Sun., Dec. 20, 2020 - USC at Oregon State*

Tues., Dec. 22, 2020 - Utah at Arizona State*

Wed., Dec. 23, 2020 - UCLA at Oregon*

* - Adjusted from original date

PAC-12 MEN’S BASKETBALL 2020-21 CONFERENCE WEEKLY MATCHUPS

Week of Dec. 30-Jan. 3

Arizona/Arizona State at Washington/Washington State

California/Stanford at Oregon/Oregon State

Colorado/Utah at UCLA/USC

Week of Jan. 6-10

UCLA/USC at Arizona/Arizona State

Oregon/Oregon State at Colorado/Utah

Washington/Washington State at California/Stanford

Week of Jan. 13-17

Arizona/Arizona State at Oregon/Oregon State

California/Stanford at Colorado/Utah

Washington/Washington State at UCLA/USC

Week of Jan. 20-24

Arizona at Arizona State

Colorado/Utah at Washington/Washington State

Oregon State at Oregon

UCLA/USC at California/Stanford

Week of Jan. 27-31

California/Stanford at Arizona/Arizona State

Oregon/Oregon State at UCLA/USC

Utah at Colorado

Washington State at Washington

Week of Feb. 3-7

Arizona/Arizona State at Colorado/Utah

Stanford at California

UCLA at USC

Washington/Washington State at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Feb. 10-14

Oregon/Oregon State at Arizona/Arizona State

Colorado/Utah at California/Stanford

UCLA/USC at Washington/Washington State

Week of Feb. 17-21

Arizona/Arizona State at UCLA/USC

California/Stanford at Washington/Washington State

Colorado/Utah at Oregon/Oregon State

Week of Feb. 24-28

Washington/Washington State at Arizona/Arizona State

Oregon/Oregon State at California/Stanford

UCLA/USC at Colorado/Utah

Week of March 6/7

Arizona State at Arizona

California at Stanford

Colorado at Utah

Oregon at Oregon State

USC at UCLA

Washington at Washington State

