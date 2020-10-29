Pitching in at the polls: Pima County sees record poll worker sign-ups

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Despite the pandemic, a record number of people have signed up to be poll workers on Election Day.
“Prior to the primary, I heard there was a shortage of poll workers. There was a lot of old people working the polls [who] felt themselves to be more vulnerable to the COVID outbreak, and so I decided that I would go ahead and help out,” said Mike Bryan, who completed his training on Wednesday.
It’s the first time for Bryan, who is just one of many turning things around this general election.
“For the primary election that we had here in early August, we were kind of scraping by on poll workers,” said Brad Nelson, the Pima County Elections Director. “Since the primary election, we had thousands; and I’m talking close to two to three thousand brand new applicants.”
So many in fact, Nelson says there are now more than 400 people trained and on standby, with about 2,300 poll workers assigned a location.
“It is unprecedented,” said Nelson. “I think there is just so much buzz about this particular election.”
Most poll workers are over the age of 65 and are often retired.
“[While that’s still true with this election,] the crowd is getting a bit younger, and that’s not just because I’m getting older,” Nelson laughed.
There are more poll workers in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, like Bryan, who is ready to play an important role in democracy in less than a week.
“It’s satisfying and makes me feel proud I am doing my part to help the election go well,” he said.
While Pima County poll workers do get paid, Nelson doesn’t believe pandemic-related unemployment is a driving force in the surge of interest. He says many are happily surprised to find out they will be taking home a paycheck.
