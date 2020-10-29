Red Cross of Southern Arizona sending volunteers to Gulf Coast in response to Hurricane Zeta

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In support of relief efforts in the Gulf Coast due to Hurricane Zeta, the Red Cross of Southern Arizona is sending 2 volunteers to assist in shelters in New Orleans, LA.
The volunteers will depart from Tucson International Airport tomorrow, Friday.
Hurricane Zeta made landfall on Oct. 28 as a category 2 storm- impacting Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and north Florida with high storm surge and destructive winds.
As of today, more than 130 Red Cross volunteers are supporting disaster relief efforts on the ground in impacted areas.
